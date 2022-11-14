Merlyn Learing

Merlyn Ralph Learing, 74, Of Irene, SD died Thursday November 10, 2022, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Wakonda with Susie, and his sister Gloria by his side.
Merlyn, the third of ten children, was born at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD, Sunday, the 15th day of February 1948 to Ralph E and Olive M (Nielson). He was confirmed at Meldal Lutheran Church November 3, 1963. He attended Sletten Country School #55 until the end of 8th grade and transferred into Irene High School where he graduated May of 1966.
On June 17, 1966, Merlyn entered The United States Air Force and was honorably discharge June 16, 1972.
Merlyn met Susan (Susie) Lee Ellis and they were married April 20th, 1972, at Calvary Lutheran Church Irene, SD. Merlyn adopted Susie’s sons Matt Eugene and Travis Allen. and on December 20, 1975, Micah Ralph was born in Viborg, SD.
This marriage ended June 17, 1996, but Merlyn and Susie have remained life partners.
Merlyn and Susie moved several times but always seemed to come back to Irene, SD, Merlyn’s hometown.
Merlyn held many jobs. He was a Truck Driver for Drotzmann’s, Ditch Witch of Rapid City, SD. Yankton Truck Trailer and had his own shop at CenterPoint and rural Irene.
But, when Merlyn was 43 years old, he registered at Lake Area Vocational Technical Institute, Watertown, SD in their Aviation Program. May 28, 1992-Dec 3, 2007, Merlyn was with “The Red Baron Stearman Squadron” Airshow team. And finally, hauled road oil for Kane Transport, Sauk Centre, MN. Until he retired at age 68.
Merlyn was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, SD, a life member of the American Legion Hall Thompson Post #193 Irene, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marshall, MN. and Disabled American Veterans Garvin, MN.
Survivors include Susie, Matt, Denise & Joshua Dozier of San Antonio, Texas, Travis & Chris of Farmington, MN. Brittney And fiancé Drew Matheus of Ashland, WI. Brian and Rachel Sweet, of Superior, WI. Kyle and Ryan Roby of Farmington, MN. Micah of Las Vegas, NV. Great-Granddaughters Amelia and Summer. Gloria & Larry Kindopp, Sioux Falls, SD, Dennis Learing Sioux Falls, SD, Ardis & Dan Moen Phoenix, AZ. Floyd & RoShiel Learing of Remsen, IA, Mary & Perry Anderson of Coleville, WA. And Greg & Dawn Learing Sioux Falls, SD. Many nieces and nephews. And his beloved Yorkies, Bentley and Hershey.
He was preceded in death by: His parents, three Brothers Vernon (Jimmy), Robert, Donald, Brother-in-law Ron Goeken, Sister-in-law Judy (Jespergaard) Learing three nephews Jonathan, Daniel & Darin.
Visitation will be held November 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home-Irene. A Memorial Service will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene November 19, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
A Private burial will be held at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 25965 477th Ave. Sioux Falls, SD with Military graveside rites at a later date, with Merlyn’ Great-nephew Issac Josephsen playing taps.
