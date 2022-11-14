Merlyn Learing

Merlyn Ralph Learing, 74, Of Irene, SD died Thursday November 10, 2022, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Wakonda with Susie, and his sister Gloria by his side.

Merlyn, the third of ten children, was born at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD, Sunday, the 15th day of February 1948 to Ralph E and Olive M (Nielson). He was confirmed at Meldal Lutheran Church November 3, 1963. He attended Sletten Country School #55 until the end of 8th grade and transferred into Irene High School where he graduated May of 1966.