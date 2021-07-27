Matthew Jones, age 50, of Yankton passed away, Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home due to natural causes.
A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30th, at Boomer’s Lounge, 100 East Third, Yankton, SD.
Memorials may be sent to Boomers Lounge, Attn: Kim and the Family of Matt Jones, 100 E 3rd Street, Yankton, SD 57078. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Matthew Lloyd Jones was born January 8, 1971 to Boyd and Cheryle (Fox) Jones at Columbus, Nebraska. At the age of 10, Matt’s family relocated from Columbus, Nebraska to Crofton, Nebraska where he grew up and graduated from high school.
Matt worked in the glass business his entire work history, beginning at Harding Glass Company. In 1998, his father and him partnered to begin the Jones family-owned glass business, The Glass Cutter, where he worked for the last 23 years until his father’s retirement. Recently, Matt worked for Medica collecting lab work from various Avera clinics in the area and delivering specimens to the labs for the past several months.
Matt enjoyed cars and Husker football. Matt will be remembered as a very outgoing, friendly and reliable person. If anyone needed help, Matt was there!
Grateful for having shared in his life are his father and mother, Boyd and Cheryle Jones of Yankton; his siblings, Gail Larson of Yankton, Greg (Mary) Jones of Omaha, Nebraska and Jennifer Jones of Wakonda; and many friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 28, 2021
