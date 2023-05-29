Stanley Cap

Stanley Raymond Cap, age 87, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Yankton, surrounded by family and his dog, Ike.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, May 30, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, with Pastor Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.
Stanley was born December 28, 1935, to Jerry and Mary (Carda) Cap in Yankton, SD. He served in the U.S. Army in the 9th infantry.
After 5 years of dating, Stanley married Norma Ann List July 29, 1958, in Yankton. They farmed and raised their family in rural Yankton. He liked big cars, trucks and equipment; and his favorite color was chrome. He liked big horsepower, whether it was in tractors or trucks. He liked red tractors, especially two favorites — the IH V-8 with dual chrome stacks and the Case IH Quadtrac. He had an admirable collection of antique 2-cylinder John Deere tractors and was a member of the Tri State Old Iron Association. He also took great pride in his Cadillac collection. He loved to travel any time of year, but especially during the winter. He thought that winters were made for traveling. Going to the Days of ’76 in Deadwood, Lake Havasu, Vegas, Reno and the Bahamas were like tradition. He enjoyed rodeos, parasailing, and riding jet skis. He really loved his family and getting together, especially for Independence Day and Christmas celebrations where countless memories were made. Being patriotic and a fireworks enthusiast, he was always game for putting on a family fireworks display.
Stanley is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Norma; children, Linda Cap of Tabor, Mary Cap of Hobbs, NM, Bob (Deb) Cap of Yankton, and Dona (Jan) Buyert of Sheridan, WY; 4 grandsons, JJ Alley, Dillon Creager, Jeremy (Taylor) Cap, and Bryton Buyert; 4 granddaughters, Michelle Alley, Katie (Chad) Rutherford, Kim Cap (fiancé Ron Wells), and Cheyenne (Titus) Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, James Rutherford, Ty Rutherford and Tenslee Brown; brother, David (Ione) Cap of Yankton; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Ike.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 30, 2023
