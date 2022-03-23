August 14th, 1942-March 14th, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — Daniel F. Kuchta, 79, Omaha, died March 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elkhorn, Elkhorn, NE
Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, April 22nd, 10:30 a.m., St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 “S” Street, Omaha, NE.
Visitation is Thursday, April 21st, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with vigil service at 7 p.m., Heafey Hoffman Dvorak and Cutler. 7805 West Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Internment is in St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee, NE.
Daniel Francis, born August 14, 1942, at the family farm outside of Menominee, NE to Norbert and Esther (Goeden) Kuchta. Dan grew up the oldest son of a dairy farming family. He attended West Catholic Grade School in Menominee, NE and graduated high school in Crofton, Nebraska.
His first love of baseball was passed on to him by his father, Norbert, and his grandfather, Boniface Goeden. Every second away from milking cows was spent trying to master the game. He became a utility player that had a knack for always getting on base. Dan played on multiple teams in Nebraska and South Dakota starting in grade school, running through high school and into Amateur Baseball Leagues as an adult.
He was a master angler. From ice fishing shacks on local lakes, to the mouth of the St. James River, snagging below Gavins Point Dam or in the boundary waters of Canada, many a fish met its demise at the end of his hook. His love for fishing ran very deep. Even though Dan had a fear of water and the swimming skills of a rock, whenever he wasn’t obsessed with baseball, he spent as much time as he could in a boat.
He was an avid and skilled sportsman handy with a rifle or shotgun. One of the most heard comments of his children’s friends while growing up was, “Wow! You have lots of dead animals hanging on your walls, and your dad really likes baseball!!”
Dan was the card playing partner who could help you win. The golf teammate that kept you in the hunt. A road trip buddy to sporting events. Always knowledgeable about good places to eat. A police officer, lover of fried chicken, active booster in his children’s schools and a huge fan of ice cream. If you could add Baseball to any of that, it was even better!
Raised in the Catholic faith, Dan was a Mass server, participant in Cursillo and Marriage Encounter, kept a 2 a.m. hour of adoration for twenty years, was a lifelong Knight of Columbus and NEVER missed Sunday Mass or baseball. Dan was a devoted husband and loving father to his children.
He was preceded in death by parents, Norbert and Esther Kuchta; brother, Dean Kuchta. He is survived by wife, Sandra of Omaha, NE; daughter, Beth James of Scotland UK; three sons: Kelly of Anthem, AZ, Shane of Lindy, NE, and Jay of Omaha, NE; sisters: Julie Arens of Crofton, NE, Carlene Barta of Gayville, SD; Marietta Boatman of Sioux City, IA; brothers: Brian of Wynot, NE, Steve of Yankton, SD, Tony of Omaha, NE, Tom of St. Helena, NE, Tim of Hartington, NE, Terry of Ellis, SD, and Delno of Yankton, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 24, 2022
