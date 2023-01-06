Charles Maly
Courtesy Photo

Charles Joseph Maly, age 91 of Crofton, Nebraska, left his earthly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.