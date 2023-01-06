Charles Maly

Charles Joseph Maly, age 91 of Crofton, Nebraska, left his earthly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Services at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Charlie’s grandsons: Ben Arens, Nathan Mueller, Ryan Mueller, Justin Mueller, Thomas Maly, and Cody Sassaman.
Charles Joseph was born on February 20, 1931, in Crofton, Nebraska to Joseph Charles and Theresa (Guenther) Maly. His family moved several times until finally settling on a farm north of Crofton, which is now the Maly Addition in Crofton. Charlie, as he liked to be called, attended grade school at St. Rose Catholic School and graduated from Crofton High School. After high school he attended St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS for two years until he joined the U. S. Army in 1952. Charlie served from January 21, 1952- January 20, 1954. He married the love of his life MaryEllen P. Jilg on October 16, 1952, at St. Boniface Church in Menominee, NE. They were blessed with seven children.
During his life Charlie had several different jobs. He was a substitute mail carrier for his father and then after serving in the Army he and his father went into partnership farming and ranching. Charlie and MaryEllen lived five miles west of Lindy, NE on a mostly pasture and farm place for five years. They then moved to a farm south of Crofton. Charlie always worked hard and liked to fix his own machinery when he could. He took great pride in the green, manicured lawn around the house. He had many cattle drives over the years that spanned up to 20 miles. He loved driving, especially his Chrysler 300. When Charlie and MaryEllen were younger they loved to dance to Big Band music, with Glen Miller being his favorite.
He was member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Crofton American Legion Post #128. Charlie always loved the family gatherings, especially on the 4th of July. He taught his children to be honest and truthful and practiced what he preached.
Charlie is survived by his wife MaryEllen of Crofton; five children and spouses Russ Maly of Crofton, Tim (Cherrie) Maly of Norfolk, VA, Lori (Gordon) Mueller of Crofton, John Maly of Augusta, KS, Amy (Pete) Bramschreiber of Crofton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresa Maly; daughter Vicki Marie Arens; son Richard Patrick Maly; granddaughter Tracy Arens; sisters Genevieve (Sam) Bender, Geraldine (Bernard) Bruening, Betty (Gerald) Becker, Virgie (Rob) Lange, Hilaria “Dickie” Marlen Burbach; brothers Jim (Jan) Maly, Paul Maly, and Ron (Eulalia) Maly.
