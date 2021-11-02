Janice Marie (Kahler) Smith was born in Burke, SD, to Ted and Ella (Engelhart) Kahler on January 23, 1941. She grew up in the Burke area, with most of the time on a farm south of Burke. In high school, she enjoyed playing bass drum in marching band and cheerleading. She graduated from Burke High School in 1959 and went on to Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD. Her friends from both high school and college were lifelong, and she enjoyed their visits. After college, she taught country school for one year.
On August 12, 1961, she was married to Leroy Smith and was married for 53 years until his death. They farmed and raised their family north of Burke. She held dear her time on the farm with her family and time spent with neighbors. While not an avid traveler, her once-in-a-lifetime trip to England was a memory she loved to share.
Janice was an avid sports fan, especially of anything her family was playing in. She was always cheering everyone on, even if it was virtually.
Janice was proud to be from Burke and was active in the community. She volunteered for many organizations including 4-H, FCCLA and the school. She also worked at the Burke school for over 15 years. She enjoyed working with the kids at the school and took great pride in helping them to succeed.
Janice’s Catholic faith was a top priority, and she shared that faith with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also shared it with the community as she was a Catechism teacher for over 30 years, a member of the Burke Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters. One highlight of her faith was her trip to Denver to see the Pope.
Janice deeply loved her family. She loved having them with her, whether that be in work or play. She loved big family gatherings and especially her Sunday dinners, which she had up until her death. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed seeing them grow. Her family will forever be grateful for the life lessons, songs, puzzles, recipes, prayers and so much more that she gave us.
Janice passed away on October 28, 2021, at the Burke Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her parents, Ted and Ella; her in-laws, Elmer and Cloris Smith; her siblings, Fay, Duane and Joey Kahler; her son-in-law, Tony Opbroek; and brother-in-law, Don Lenz.
Janice is survived by her five children: Sherry Opbroek of Burke, Ray (Donna) of Philip, Rick (Pat) of Sioux Falls, Annie (Brandon) York of Burke; and Tina (Austin) Buhta of Lennox; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Barb (Don) Petersen of Gregory; sisters-in-law Carol Kahler of Alexandria, Margie (Duane) Veldheer of Zeeland, MI, and Rose (Dan) Veatch of Vermillion; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Janice Smith, 80, of Burke, SD, will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery of Burke.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary at the Church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 3, 2021
