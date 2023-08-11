Linda Shutt

Linda Joy Shutt, age 78, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, died on August 10, 2023, at the Paula J. Barber Hospice House surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eagle Grove, Iowa, followed by graveside services at Calvary Cemetery and lunch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove with a rosary/vigil service at 4:15 p.m.
Linda Joy (Holbrook) Shutt, was born on November 29, 1944, to Lloyd and Gladys (Barnhart) Holbrook.
Linda grew up in Yankton, South Dakota, and graduated from Yankton High School in 1962. After graduation, Linda attended Southern State, a satellite of the University of South Dakota. Linda began working at Yankton College in 1964. While at Yankton College, Linda met and married Dean Shutt on May 8, 1965. During their 58 years of marriage, they raised three wonderful children.
While raising her three children, Linda also found time to volunteer extensively in her community, especially with the Eagle Grove Community School District and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Linda also held numerous craft shows featuring her handmade creations.
It was after raising her family that some of Linda’s other considerable talents began to shine. Linda opened a consignment store, The Tin Lizzie, that evolved into a successful main street business in Eagle Grove. She was an active member of the Eagle Grove Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in efforts to help Eagle Grove flourish. Much like her sisters, Laurie and Judy, Linda’s business savvy and true joy in finding just the right gift for those she loved left a lasting legacy.
Linda was a longtime member of her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. In her later years she valued her bridge group, her P.E.O. sisters, and the company of her longtime friends, especially her beloved “Lunch Bunch” crew.
Linda had an infectious laugh, memorable “Linda-isms”, an impeccable style--from her hats to her home, and a love for joyous occasions with family and friends particularly around the Christmas Holiday. Her family will also tell you that she was the most prolific sales shopper to walk the planet and trying to keep up with Linda and her sister Laurie when they were on the hunt for bargains was nearly impossible.
Most importantly, Linda was a devoted and faithful wife, a loving, guiding mother, and a trusted, compassionate friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and long remembered.
Linda is survived by her husband Dean; her children Brady (Jenny) Shutt of Iowa City, Iowa; Meg (Lance) Schutjer of St. Ansgar, Iowa; Judd (MacKenzie) Shutt of Woodstock, Illinois, and her seven grandchildren, with the oldest and youngest being her namesake, Holbrook (Sawyer) Hulshizer, Tanyon and Jex Schutjer; and Cohen, Ellery, Bresden, and Hollis Joy Shutt; her great granddaughter Chloe Hulshizer, her sister Judy (Dale) Dooley of Yankton, and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Robert, and her beloved sister Laurie Rembold.
Linda’s family would like to thank the amazing medical teams at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Center in Fort Dodge, and the Paula J. Barber Hospice House in Fort Dodge for their medical expertise and compassionate care.
