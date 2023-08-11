Linda Shutt

Linda Shutt

Linda Joy Shutt, age 78, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, died on August 10, 2023, at the Paula J. Barber Hospice House surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eagle Grove, Iowa, followed by graveside services at Calvary Cemetery and lunch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.