Robert Albrecht, 59, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls.  

Visitations will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel with memory sharing at 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com