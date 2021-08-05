Robin Berke, age 66, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A celebration of Robin’s life will take place from 1:00 to 5:30 PM, on August 14, 2021 at the Lewis and Clark Marina Picnic Shelter in Yankton. Friends are welcome to stop by and visit. Food will also be served.
For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/905480310286882. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. To watch his video tribute, read the full obituary or to send an online message to the family, please visit Robin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Robin’s family has asked that anyone wishing to send flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Robin Berke to the Avera Foundation at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, 501 Summit Street in Yankton, SD 57078 or at https://www.avera.org/support/donate. Cards may also be mailed to Charlene Berke at 103 Marina Bluffs Court Unit 2B in Yankton.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 6, 2021
