Anne Sharon McBride, age 77 of Niobrara, NE passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, SD with Rev. Patricia White Horse-Carda officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, NE.
Visitations began Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE and continue until service time with Scripture services at 7:00 p.m. each evening.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. On-line condolences may be sent to: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Anne was born November 19, 1942 in Winnebago, NE to Gordon Henry Sr. and Ruth (James) Whipple. She lived in Lake Andes most of her life and moved to Santee in February 2008. Anne graduated from Center High School in Center, NE. She went to work at Gurney’s in South Dakota and worked numerous years at Marty Indian School and Wagner IHS. On March 5, 1965, Anne married the love of her life, Harold, and together they had five daughters.
Anne was the most loving, kind-hearted mother, grandmother, sister, and auntie. She was extremely family oriented and always had gifts for everyone of her family members on holidays. She had great love for the church and will be greatly missed by all, especially her cat, Big Boy!
Anne is survived by her daughters, Stacy of Lake Andes, SD, Mikki of Springfield, SD, Kellie (Mike) of Santee, NE, Ruth (Waylon) of Santee, NE , and Andrea of Santee, NE; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Vietta (Gary) Swalley, Elia (Henry) RedWing, Roxanne (Danny) RedOwl, all of Santee, NE, and Teresa (Nate) Gilpin of Wabeno, WI; and one brother, Frank (Rosella) Whipple of Santee, NE.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McBride; her parents; two brothers, Sonny Henry, and Terry Whipple and one sister, Darlene Henry.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 12, 2020
