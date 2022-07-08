Wayne Vennard Jul 8, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayne R. Vennard, 62, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home.There are no services scheduled at this time. Condolences may be conveyed through the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom house, attached garage, laundry main, full basement. No pets/smoking. $950 Updated 4 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Group 21 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOne Injured In Rollover Near VerdigreMoving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park PondTwo Men Killed In Charles Mix County CrashArea Parishes See Changes In Priest AssignmentsWoman Rescued From Ledge Below Discovery Bridge3rd Person Charged In Freeman Dog AttackVandalism Reported Throughout City Park SystemPamela KuchtaHelp NeededDavid Struckman-Johnson Images CommentedUvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)Letter: Yankton Feminism (9)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
