Mary Lynn (Schilberg) Shultz, 73, of Ontario, California, and formerly of South Dakota, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Pomona Valley Hospital, Pomona, California.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Oryn Meinerts officiating. Burial will be in the Emery Community Cemetery at Emery.
Livestreaming of Mary Lynn’s services will be at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
