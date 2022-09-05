DeWane D. Frohreich, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in Martinus Lutheran Cemetery in Utica, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.