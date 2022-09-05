DeWane D. Frohreich, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in Martinus Lutheran Cemetery in Utica, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Pallbearers are: Jake Frohreich, Luke Frohreich, Colton Frohreich, Jordan Kussman, Zach Adams, and Sam Thalken. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jenna Kussman, Shelby Adams, Jessica Frohreich, Alyssa Thalken, Hannah Williams, Kristine Frohreich, Sterling Hubbard, Brooke Loecker, Jesse Gullikson, Nick Ahrens, and Kelsey Dorr.
DeWane D. Frohreich was born May 8, 1932, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Herman and Martha (Diede) Frohreich. He grew up on the family farm near Yankton and attended country school. He helped on the farm until he was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed at Camp Roberts in California and while awaiting his deployment he worked at Sears Roebuck, assembling and delivering furniture oftentimes working 12-hour days. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Germany at Kitzinger Army Base. After the war, he returned to the farm.
DeWane married Betty Soukup on August 21, 1957, in Yankton and purchased the family farm. For the next 11 years, he built up the farm adding a feedlot, chicken operation and hogs. His forward thinking and additions to the farm, gained him the Outstanding Young Farmer Award. DeWane sold the farm and moved into Yankton where he began working for Jack Halstead at the Utica Lumberyard. He then began Frohreich Construction, which he operated for many years. In 1987, DeWane retired from construction and bought the farm back. He continued farming until his health forced him to retire in 2007.
DeWane was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, a lifetime member of the Yankton VFW, and helped start The Youth Center in Yankton. He was a hardworking, fair and generous man who knew how to do everything and was willing to help anyone. He taught his children the value of hard work and many skills from fishing to carpentry. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at their cabin at Pickerel Lake, but above all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Frohreich of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: Tim (Brenda) Frohreich, Bob (Connie) Frohreich, Linda (Randy) Kussman and Lisa (Allen) Williams all of Yankton; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Wilmer Frohreich of Yankton; two sisters: Lois Anderson of Yankton and Verna (Lyle) Sorensen of Boerne, Texas; sister-in-law, Agnes Grovijahn of Yankton; brother-in-law, Bob (Theresa) Soukup of Minneapolis, Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sons in infancy; great grandson, Levi Frohreich; brother-in-law, Roger Soukup and sister-in-law, Rosemary Souhrada.
