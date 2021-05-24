Alyce (Brodsky) Frandsen, 91, of Marshall, MN, formerly of Lake Andes, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Alyce was born on October 17, 1929 in Wagner, SD to Agnes and Emil Brodsky. After attending school in Ravinia and working at Rest Haven, she was united in marriage with Ejner Frandsen on January 7, 1951 in Wagner, SD. They made their home on a farm near Lake Andes, SD where they welcomed three children. Alyce and Ejner moved to Lake Andes in 1991 where they resided until Ejner’s death in 2005. Marshall, MN became Alyce’s home in 2009 until her death.
Alyce was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Lake Andes, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Lake Andes Homemakers Club, and American Region Auxiliary. In addition to being a homemaker, Alyce helped on the farm and held various jobs including being an Avon representative. Her favorite hobbies included knitting, baking, cooking, watching her Twins baseball, polka dancing, loving on her family, trips to the casino, playing with Rascal the dog, and occasional sips of Canadian Windsor. Alyce had a passion for anything purple and would often be seen wearing shades of purple in her clothing, jewelry and nail polish.
Alyce was preceded in death by husband Ejner Frandsen, brother Raymond Brodsky and step-sister Marilyn Wright.
Thankful for having shared her life are her daughter Pam (Jerry Marks) Cwach of Marshall, MN and sons Vernon Frandsen of Lake Andes and Bruce (Tamera) Frandsen of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren: Cynthia (Jimmy) Hansen, Marie (David) Sample, Matt (Kristin) Frandsen, Brandon Frandsen, Chelsa (James Marion) Frandsen, Daniel (Brenna) Frandsen, and Rebecca Frandsen. Alyce’s pride and joy were her great-grandchildren: Shyla, Erica, Natalee, Nichole, Allyson, Alesandra, Francesca, Taylor, Olivia, Dalton, Micah, and Juliahna; her sisters Agnes Nedved of Wagner and Delores Thomas of CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation with the family will occur Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Lake Andes.
Funeral services for Alyce will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 2021 at the church with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. A funeral luncheon will be held at the Lake Andes Community Center after the burial service.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church of Lake Andes.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
