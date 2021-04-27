Dianna Janssen, age 70 of Yankton, SD passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Dianna L. was born August 6, 1950 to Harlen and Racheal (McMurray) Llewellyn in Yankton, SD and was baptized in Yankton. Dianna worked at Gurneys Seed and Nursey for many years before becoming a secretary for Janssen’s Garbage. Dianna was married to Russell Hoffman 1968 to 1973, during this time they had four boys, Troy, Marty, Todd and Toby Hoffman. In 1975, Dianna married Gary Wolhoy (who passed in Oct of 1983) and had three children, Eric, Tina and Toni Wolhoy. In 1986 Dianna married Lowell Janssen. Dianna’s hobbies included putting puzzles together with her grandchildren, crochet baby blankets for each of her grandchildren and also her great grandchildren. She enjoyed baking LOTS of goodies for EVERYONE. Spending time with her children, grandbabies and great grandbabies.
Dianna’s memories will be cherished by her husband, Lowell Janssen of Yankton, SD; her children: Eric Wolhoy, Tina Wolhoy and Toni Wolhoy (Mike Lee) all from Yankton, SD, Virgil (Kim) Janssen and Jr (Melissa) Janssen, both of Yankton, SD; sisters, Sandy Keipke of Norfolk, NE, and Deb Flynn (Matt Larsen) of Yankton, SD; brothers: Butch Llewellyn (Jan Denker) and Rodney Hackett both of Norfolk, NE, Terry Hackett of Yankton, SD and Harvey Hackett (Amy) of Great Falls, MT. She thought the world of her grandchildren: Alex (Michelle) Wolhoy, KayLee (Rustin) Janssen, Rayan Wagner, Dylan Hoffman, Destanie, AbbiGail Stahlecker, Kaitlyn Lee, Tiffany, Blane, Emelia Nelson, Garret Wolhoy, Emily Janssen, Kaylee and Harlee Alder, Braden and Caden Janssen; also, her great grandchildren: Avery Kotalik, Hadleigh Barta, Grayson Wolhoy and Zemira Dianna Nelson.
Dianna was preceded in death by her four sons, Troy, Marty, Todd, and Toby Hoffman; husband, Gary Wolhoy; four sisters; three brothers; and her paternal parents.
