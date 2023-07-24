Susan M. Leuthauser, age 74 of Lennox, South Dakota, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Daughter of Miriam Edith (Dawson) and Alvin Charles Leuthauser, Susan Miriam Leuthauser was born August 24, 1948, in Iowa. Susan graduated from high school at Sibley Community School District in Sibley, Iowa in 1966.