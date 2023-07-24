Susan M. Leuthauser, age 74 of Lennox, South Dakota, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Daughter of Miriam Edith (Dawson) and Alvin Charles Leuthauser, Susan Miriam Leuthauser was born August 24, 1948, in Iowa. Susan graduated from high school at Sibley Community School District in Sibley, Iowa in 1966.
Susan continued her education and received a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. She worked at the Human Services Center in Yankton, South Dakota, for over 25 years before she retired.
As a voracious reader, Susan read in excess of 1,000 books during her lifetime including fiction and nonfiction (autobiographies, biographies, history, horses and horseback riding, and the Apollo missions that landed on the moon).
Susan liked women’s sports including women’s Olympic events such as equestrian events, women’s swimming, women’s soccer including the two Women’s World Cup Championship won by the United States team, and pro football, especially games including the Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Yankton, SD, Spirit Lake and West Okoboji Lake in Iowa, and the Mississippi River.
She and her surviving brother, Rick, liked hunting for rocks and fossils in quarries in Iowa, hunting for pipestone in southwestern Minnesota, and looking for gemstones in Wyoming. Together, they like cycling long distances, twenty-five miles or more, from Sibley, Iowa, to other communities in northwest Iowa.
During her youth, she liked going to Arnolds Park in Okoboji, Iowa. Sus loved eating cotton candy although she got sick sometimes eating too much candy after riding the roller coaster and other amusement park rides.
While on family vacations, Sus hiked the trails through the Badlands and photographed buffalo and other wildlife in South Dakota State parks near Rapid City and toured the Jewel National Cave. She was awed by the magnificence of Mount Rushmore. Also, enjoyed Yellowstone National Park and the Redwoods National Forest in California.
Also, Sus enjoyed The Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody, Wyoming, sightseeing at Crater Lake in Oregon, and swam and did some white water rafting in the rivers of southwestern Oregon. She enjoyed San Francisco and the Bay area, especially hiking and sightseeing in Golden Gate Park and Arches National Park in Utah, especially the circular rock formations with giant holes in the middle.
After retiring, Susan’s health began a slow decline due to various illnesses. She couldn’t continue independent living and moved to Lennox Assisted Living in Lennox, South Dakota. Due to reduced mobility, she liked doing crossword puzzles, adult coloring books, Wordle/Jumble, and of course, reading. Susan liked sunning out on the patio.
In recent weeks, she was hospitalized several times, eventually passing away. She is now at peace with her deceased parents, Miriam E. and Alvin C. Leuthauser.
Susan is survived by her brother, Fredrick (Susan) Leuthauser; nieces, Alexandra and Elizabeth; and extended family members in Nebraska and Indianola, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to her favorite charities including the ASPCA, Milestones for Aging and the American Heart Association.
Family assisted by Miller Funeral Home. 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
