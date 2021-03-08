Willard H. Lynch, 97, of Yankton passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Angelhaus East in Yankton.
A visitation for family and friends of Willard will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with Military Honors conducted by Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 of Yankton and SDARNG Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend either event are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
