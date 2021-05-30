Terry L. Sayler, 59 of Menno passed away at the Freeman Regional Hospital Thursday, May 28, 2021, after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Memorial services, along with her son’s service, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery later.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the service details. Livestreaming of Chris’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
