Mary Ellen ‘Mimi’ McMillen, 61, of Yankton, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating.

Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.