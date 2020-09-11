James Weber, age 78, of Tripp, South Dakota passed away August 28, 2020. His memorial service was at Monday, August 31, 2020 at the First American Lutheran Church of Tripp, South Dakota. Burial was held in the Gracehill Cemetery of Tripp, South Dakota.
James Allan Weber was born on July 8, 1942, the first child of parents Ben and Irene (Stoebner) Weber and the big brother to siblings Dan Weber and Mary Born. Jim was a natural leader from an early age and was always organizing the neighborhood children and their creative play activities. At age six, Jim was sweeping floors at Buche’s grocery store in Delmont, South Dakota, where his dad, Ben, was the manager. In 1954, Ben and Irene purchased a grocery store in Tripp, a business that remained in the family until 2013.
In 1963, Jim married Myra Schmoll, who became his partner in life and in the family business. Jim was very involved in his community and gave generously of his time in the Jaycees Service Club, Tripp Development Corporation, Tripp Volunteer Fire Department and First American Lutheran Church Council. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his favorite pastime was visiting with and serving the people of the Tripp community through his grocery and hardware store business.
Jim and Myra have two children, Michael (Lorrie) of Groton, South Dakota, and Lisa (Kyle) Melby of Loveland, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Keith Schilling, Kyle Schilling, Samantha Bahr, Nick Weber, Megan Woolery, Allison Weber, Jayce Melby and Jaxin Melby; and six great-grandchildren Grace, Jaxon and Gwen Schilling, Jase and Beau Bahr, and Vivian Weber.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 12, 2020
