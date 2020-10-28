June Ellen (Grage) Ende, 61, of Yankton died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating. The funeral will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on June’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The family requests everyone to wear something purple, which was her favorite color, in her memory.
