Elton Lehr, age 83 of Menno, SD passed away early Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, SD.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno with the Rev. Chuck Stanga and the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.