Susan Odson Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Susan Odson passed away Monday evening, Aug. 1, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.Per her request, there will be no funeral service. Additional information is pending. Kober Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
