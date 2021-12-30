Judy Heine, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and vigil service at 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Avera Cancer Institute.
Judith Kay Heine was born November 24, 1949, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Ancel and Dolores (Burbach) Johnston. She grew up in Hartington, Nebraska and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1967. She then attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She married Dennis Heine on November 7, 1970, in Hartington, Nebraska. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota, where Judy began working as a nurse, until she started raising her family. She then decided to start an in-home daycare, which she operated for several years. The children she watched over became like her own and she loved babysitting them. She stopped operating the daycare once her children were in school and began working as the school nurse for the Yankton School District, which she continued for 30 years until retiring in 2019.
Judy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and had a very strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed golfing, boating, water skiing, baking, cooking, hiking, going for drives, and loved playing cards. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Those who will cherish her life are her five children: Tonya (Bruce) Schild of Yankton; Eric (Sarah) Heine of Yankton; Jennifer (Craig) Schelske of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Ryan (Cori) Heine of Queen Creek, Arizona and Katie (David) Pesicka of Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren: Alyssa (Michael), Haley (Adam), Lauren, Zach, Belle, Morgan (Noah), Ellie, Parker, Regan, Grayson, Quinn, Kinsley, Avyn, and Atlee; one great grandchild, Audrey, with two more on the way; sister, Kathy Tunink of Columbia, Missouri; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dennis on February 10, 2014, and granddaughter, Quinn Pesicka.
