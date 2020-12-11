Carrol “Bud” Jerke, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jim Mueller officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on Bud’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation or the funeral.
Pallbearers are Christopher Jerke, Austin Jerke, Trenton Jerke, Alan Braunesreither, Dean Braunesreither, and Kent Braunesreither. Honorary pallbearers are Daryl List, Lenard List, David Sturm and Jeffery Sturm.
Carrol “Bud” Jerke was born May 24, 1936 near Delmont, South Dakota, to Albert and Mathilda (Peters) Jerke. His family moved a lot when he was a child but settled in the Yankton area where Bud attended country school. After completion of 8th grade, Bud helped his father on the farm and served in the Army National Guard for four years. He married Pearl Kriz on January 26, 1963 in Yankton and moved to their farm near Yankton. Bud worked with his dad as a carpenter, painter and farmer. He was a jack of all trades and worked for the Bill Schenk family for 39 years, doing carpentry and any other odd jobs as well as farming for himself, raising cattle and sheep.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton where he and Pearl were active in the Layman’s League. Bud enjoyed woodworking, deer hunting, trapping and spending time on the farm with his son and grandsons. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He was a hard worker and adored his grandchildren. With all of the challenges Bud faced, he met them with faith, grace, and a touch of German stubbornness.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl of Yankton; son, Dave (Jacqueline) Jerke of Yankton; three grandchildren: Christopher (Karli) Jerke of Rapid City, South Dakota; Austin (Madilyn Fesenmeier) Jerke of Rapid City; and Trenton Jerke of Yankton; one great granddaughter, Emma; two sisters: Gladys Braunesreither of Yankton and Charlotte Mayhew of Wichita, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
