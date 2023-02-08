Floyd Learing

Floyd Allen Learing, age 64 of Remsen, IA, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD, with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene. Graveside military honors will be conducted by Hall-Thompson Post #193 of Irene, SD and American Legion Post #13 of Wakonda, SD.