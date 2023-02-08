Floyd Learing

Floyd Allen Learing, age 64 of Remsen, IA, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD, with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene. Graveside military honors will be conducted by Hall-Thompson Post #193 of Irene, SD and American Legion Post #13 of Wakonda, SD.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Irene, SD.
Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Floyd was born March 6, 1958, in Yankton, SD, the son of Ralph E. & Olive M. (Nielson) Learing. He was raised and educated in Irene, SD and graduated from Irene High School in 1976. He served 2 terms in the US Air Force from 1977 to 1981 at Lowry AFB in Denver, CO and from 1985 to 1991 at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, TX, serving in support of Desert Storm.
On June 26, 1982, he married Ro Shiel Johns at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD. Shortly after, the couple made their home in Fort Worth, TX for his military career and in 1991 they relocated to Sioux Falls, SD where Floyd worked at Iseman Mobile Home. In 1998 they moved to Remsen, IA where he worked at Willow Valley Hog Confinement before going to Remsen Farmers Co-Op for 17 years.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD. Floyd enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Ro Shiel of Remsen; IA; three children, Alicia (Matt) Peters of Burleson, TX, Blaine Learing and Amber Walding of Le Mars, IA, Wyatt Learing of Remsen, IA; one daughter-in-law, Jane Learing of North Fond Du Lac, WI; 10 grandchildren; his siblings, Gloria (Larry) Kindopp of Sioux Falls, SD, Dennis Learing of Sioux Falls, SD, Ardis (Dan) Moen of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary (Perry) Anderson of Coleville, WA, Greg (Dawn) Learing of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters-in-law, Susie Learing of Irene, SD, Sandra VanBeek of Irene, SD and Judy Learing of Harrisburg, SD; numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; his son Jonathon Learing; four brothers, Jim, Merlyn, Robert & Donald Learing; one brother-in-law, Ronald Goeken; one sister-in-law, Judy Learing; two nephews, Darrin & Danny.
Casket bearers will be Ordell Jensen, Russ Olson, Art Swensen, Mike Schmitt, Dan Moen and Larry Kindopp.
Honorary bearer will be Daryl Erickson.
In lieu of gifts and flowers please direct memorial contributions to the family to help offset Floyd’s medical expenses. Send to Ro Shiel Learing, P. O. Box 531, Remsen, IA 51050.
