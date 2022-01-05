LAKE ANDES — Eugene “Gene” P. Payer, 85, died at Lake Andes Healthcare Center in Lake Andes on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes with burial following in St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery in Lake Andes.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.