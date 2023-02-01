Dennis Schnabel

Dennis Wayne Schnabel of Tripp, SD passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ with family by his side, at the age of 78 years, 8 months and 20 days. He was wintering in Apache Junction, AZ near his nephews, Jerry and Jimmy Lehrkamp.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, February 3 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD.
Funeral services begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at Friedens Reformed. Interment will be in Friedens Reformed Cemetery.
Dennis was born Sunday, April 30, 1944, to Gustave and Mary (Buechler) Schnabel in Tripp, SD. Dennis met Shirley Ann Kirschenman in 1963. They were united in marriage, May 8, 1966. Together they built their home and settled into life in Tripp. Their family grew with the birth of their first child, Travis, on May 13, 1977. Then their second, Staci, was born on August 18, 1979.
Dennis loved being on the road, which fit in perfectly with his career as an over the road truck driver. As time at home with his family became increasingly important over the years, Dennis began work for the Tripp School as a custodian and bus driver. Dennis fulfilled his dream of owning his own business by establishing D&S Disposal, a private garbage collection service in Tripp.
Dennis loved being a grandpa to his granddaughters, Brooklyn Ocean, born in May of 2013, Madison Ferrari, November of 2014 and Olivia Ann, March of 2015. He was very proud of each of them. Dennis was also dedicated to his community, serving as a volunteer firefighter and helping wherever and whenever needed. He was an active member of Friedens Reformed Consistory. Dennis loved visiting and traveling with his family and friends. He traveled far and wide with his wife, Shirley, and their children.
Dennis always had a smile on his face. He was definitely a kind and caring people person; whether he was telling one of his great stories, sharing a joke, or listening to a friend. Dennis enjoyed fishing with friends whenever possible. He could often be found watching westerns or listening to Elvis and old country music, sometimes singing along. Dennis was a proud member of the “Table of Knowledge” in Tripp and enjoyed morning coffee with the guys and the ladies. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with the people he loved.
Dennis is remembered and survived by his son, Travis (Shanna) Schnabel of Maple Grove, MN; daughter, Staci Krant of Seattle, WA; granddaughters, Brooklyn and Madison Schnabel and Olivia Krant; sister, Lucille Lehrkamp of Apache Junction, AZ; brother-in-law, Ronald (Phyllis) Kirschenman of Freeman, SD; and many beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley, and his parents, Gustave and Mary Schnabel.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Dennis Schnabel.
Commented