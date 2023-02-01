Dennis Schnabel

Dennis Wayne Schnabel of Tripp, SD passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ with family by his side, at the age of 78 years, 8 months and 20 days. He was wintering in Apache Junction, AZ near his nephews, Jerry and Jimmy Lehrkamp.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, February 3 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD.