of Yankton, SD passed away at her home with family by her side on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
At the request of Karen’s family there will be no services held at this time. A private service with close family will be held at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Karen was born on October 6, 1946 in Clay County, (Meckling,) SD to Kenneth Orr, Sr. and Frances (Siljenberg) Orr. She attended all grades and graduated from Meckling High School in 1964. Karen went on to Nettleton College in Sioux Falls before joining Delmer Vennard, formerly of Meckling, in Torrance, California. The couple married on January 16, 1965, and to this union were born two children: Pamela J. (Vennard) Bizzell, and Steven S. Vennard.
Karen is survived by her husband, Delmer Vennard; her daughter, Pamela (Brock) Bizzell; three brothers: Dale (Joyce) Orr, Duane (Rosemary) Orr, and Kenneth (Myrtle) Orr; lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Orr; one sister, Donna Westfall; and her son, Steven S. Vennard in 1999.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 8, 2020
Commented