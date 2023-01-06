Connie Schaeffer

Connie was born on January 24th, 1962, to Philip and Ruth (Auch) Lang at the Freeman Community Hospital. She attended country school until closure and completed her schooling in the Freeman Public School District, where she enjoyed playing drums in the school band. On August 1st, 1981, Connie married the love of her life, Galen Schaeffer, and lived in the Menno-Freeman area her entire life working on the family farm, as a secretary at the local veterinary clinic, a housekeeper at the Menno-Olivet care center, and other occupational pursuits.
She enjoyed various outdoor and musical activities which included raising flowers, gardening, caring for the farm animals, attending school concerts, listening to contemporary Christian artists, camping with family, and playing with her grandchildren. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and remained active within her local church as a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, and various other volunteer positions. She also attended several mission trips as a youth leader which inspired and deepened her faith.
Connie is survived by her husband, Galen, of over 41 years and their two sons: Travis (Kristi) Schaeffer of Canton, SD, with four grandchildren, Aden, Raiann, Nyla, and Alaina Schaeffer; and Trevor Schaeffer of Yankton, SD, and girlfriend, Morgan Citterman. Her surviving siblings are Lana (Jack) Morton, Phyllis Golder, Linda (Ron) Bertsch, Ruby (Rick) Castardo, Gary (Marla) Lang, and Glenn (Kelley) Lang. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Philip and Ruth Lang; brother, Gene Lang; nephew, Wade Lang; brother-in-law, Gary Golder; daughter-in-law, Jessica Schaeffer; and 3 unborn grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations towards the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Chapter, 5915 S. Remington Place Suite 110, Sioux Falls, SD or a memorial fund.
