Connie Schaeffer
Courtesy Photo

Connie Renee Schaeffer, age 60 of Menno, SD passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 3, 2023, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Travis Grassmid officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.