Mary Wollman-Hofer, 100, formerly of Yankton, passed away June 19 in Torrington Wyoming.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Salem M. B. Church of rural Bridgewater.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 5:22 am
