Cindy Vornhagen, age 70, of South Yankton, Nebraska died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Shannon, Scott, Rick, and Kolton Vornhagen.
Cynthia Ann Vornhagen was born November 20, 1951, in Watertown, South Dakota to Robert and Myrtis (Urdahl) Lyke. Growing up, she lived in several places throughout South Dakota and then attended Wagner High School in Wagner, SD. In the middle of her senior year, she moved with her family to Lapwai, ID where she graduated from high school. After graduation, Cindy moved to Yankton, SD and met Ralph Vornhagen. They were united in marriage on February 20, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE. After their marriage, they lived in the South Yankton area and Cindy worked for Dale Electronics in Yankton for several years. In 1977, Cindy and Ralph purchased Bruno’s Store which they operated for 27 years, retiring in 2004. Cindy loved hosting parties, entertaining their friends, and everyone was always welcome at their house. She continued having Friday night fish fries even after they sold the business. Cindy was also known for her amazing potato salad. She loved traveling and was always ready for an adventure. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching the birds, and scrapbooking. Cindy had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. After her diagnosis, she would always say, “Don’t cry for me, just go have a beer!”
Cindy is survived by her three sons: Shannon (Sherri) Vornhagen of Crofton, NE, Scott Vornhagen of Augusta, GA, and Rick Vornhagen of South Yankton, NE; four grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Keirra, Kolton, and Jaycee Vornhagen; four sisters: Lynn Ritter, Susie Walker, Pam (Tom) Schoenfelder, all of California, and Mary (Joey) Kaven of Aberdeen, SD; two brothers, Larry (Ina) Lyke of Arizona and Bob (Brenda) Lyke of Aberdeen; and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph on September 17, 2009; infant daughter, Dawn; two infant grandchildren, Ty and Rena Vornhagen; and two brothers, Denny and Lon Lyke.
March 8, 2022
