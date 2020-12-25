Shari K. Kuehler, age 54, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away after a lengthy illness Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Yankton.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Chaplain Jerry Webber officiating. The service will be live streamed on Shari’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Face coverings will be required to attend the service.
Shari K. Kuehler was born October 5, 1966, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Larry and Janice (Sachse) Cwach. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1984. She then attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls for a short time before returning to Yankton where she worked at Sunshine Foods. She married David Kuehler on June 20, 1987. She worked at the South Dakota Human Services Center in the nursing home and in patient services for 29 years until her health forced her to retire in 2015.
Shari loved spending time in her flower garden and had flowers all around the house. She was a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan and she loved Christmas. She loved decorating her home and baking for Christmas, but especially loved having family around. She took great pride in her appearance and was always dressed to the nines. Dachshund’s had a special place in Shari’s heart and she loved all of her dogs dearly. Out of all of her loves, she loved her husband, Dave most of all. She enjoyed their time together taking rides in the pickup and going on walks. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, David Kuehler of Yankton; two brothers: Eric Cwach of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jason (Stacy) Cwach of Sioux Falls; one sister, Heather Cwach of Rapid City, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Steve (Norma) Kuehler of Crofton, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law: Gwen Gevens of Yankton and Karen (Willard) Schmidt of Yankton; nieces and nephews: Kayli Cwach, Jenna Cwach, Mark Kuehler, Ryan Gevens, Adrienne Burris, Carmen Meyer, Tyler Schmidt and Alan Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Chris Kuehler and many aunts and uncles.
