Rhonda Kay Becker, 51, of Yankton, died surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sigel Cemetery in rural Utica.  