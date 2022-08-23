Betty Cwach, 75, of Yankton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls following complications from pneumonia.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.