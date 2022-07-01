Elizabeth (Betty) T. Barron-Knight, age 72, passed away of natural causes at her home in Vancouver, WA, on April 21, 2022.
Cremation has taken place and she was interred in a private ceremony July 1, 2022, next to her husband Paul at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.
Betty was born Elizabeth T. Kehrwald in Yankton, SD, to Walter and Pearl Kehrwald, the fifth of seven children in the family. Raised in Yankton, she attended Mt. Marty High and Mt. Marty College there, then graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in Journalism. She later obtained her master’s degree in Clinical Child and Youth Work from Western Oregon State College. She spent her professional career helping young people. She first worked at the Morrison Treatment Center in Portland, OR. Most recently, she worked in Longview, WA, as an evaluator of juvenile cases for the Cowlitz County Juvenile Court until her retirement.
Betty’s first marriage to Thomas Barron ended in divorce. In 1990 she married Paul N. Knight, a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. Paul predeceased her in March 2021. There were no children by either marriage.
Earlier in life, Betty loved travel, especially to Cabo and Mexican coastal cities. Betty and Paul also enjoyed whitewater rafting; Betty found contentment with gardening and especially with her dogs.
She suffered some health setbacks in 2021 from COVID and strokes, but she was able to live at home due to the great care of her neighbors and long-time friends, John and Shalini Stubbs (and daughters, Corinna & Katelyn).
She was predeceased by her parents, Walter & Pearl Kehrwald, her husband Paul, her brother Frank and brothers-in-law, Wayne Sorenson and John Drotzmann.
She is survived by her siblings Cecilia Sorenson, Thomas (Catherine) Kehrwald, Sr. Jennifer Kehrwald, Donald (Mary) Kehrwald, and Drs. Ed (Christine Kuchler) Kehrwald, her sister-in-law, Donnelle Kehrwald, and many nieces and nephews.
