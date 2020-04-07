Charles Hansen, 81 of Viborg, SD passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.
Charles Hansen was born July 7th, 1938 to Harvey and Myrtle (Petersen) Hansen in Viborg, SD. Charles attended and graduated from Viborg Public School. After graduating from high school Charles worked various jobs such as Henry’s Clover Farm Market, State Trapper, Gross Hatcheries, Viborg Co-op Oil and Viborg Creamery. He married the love of his life Nancy Dahlin on March 14th, 1959 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. After Charles and Nancy were married, they had 3 children (2 boys and 1 girl) to make their family complete. While married Charles and Nancy worked together as Janitors for the Viborg School for many years. After Charles left the janitor’s position and Nancy became a homemaker, Charles continued to work for Huber Siding, USD and then finished his working years at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department. Charles and Nancy enjoyed their 6l years together and raising their 3 kids, they would take their kids on fishing trips, camping and hunting whenever they could get away.
Charles loved to be doing anything outdoors. During the summer he would always be gone fishing uptown visiting or you would see him sitting out back tearing apart junk, during the winter he would always be out with Kirk coyote hunting. Charles was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his loving Wife Nancy Hansen of 61 years, his 3 children Allen (Jenny Lathem) Hansen of Marrietta, GA, Kirk Hansen (Linda DeVeries) of Viborg and Colleen (Russ) Olson of Irene, SD. 5 grandchildren, Grace Hansen of Merrietta, GA, Jeremy Olson Viborg, SD, Jennifer (Randal) Miller Viborg, SD, Christopher (Sam) Olson Yankton, SD and Lade Olson of Irene, SO. 9 Great Grandkids and 1 on the way and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death with his parents, Harvey and Myrtle Hansen, his brother Merlyn Hansen, father and mother in law Arthur and Mardell Dahlin and 1 brother in law AI Beohmer.
Blessed be his memories.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 8, 2020
