Ernestine Konstanz, formerly of Tripp, SD passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Luther Manor in Sioux Falls at the age of 100.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery.