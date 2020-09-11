John “Jack” Christensen, 90 of Viborg, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Viborg with burial in the church cemetery.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Daneville Inn in Viborg.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
John Kendall Christensen was born on March 21, 1930 near Viborg, SD to Harry and Ernie (Hansen) Christensen. After graduating from Viborg High School in 1948, he attended Yankton College where he received a bachelor’s degree in math. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he was united in marriage to Barbara Coats on June 10, 1954 at Yankton, SD. They taught in Canton, SD for two years before he became employed with Northwestern Bell. They lived in Fargo, ND before moving to New Jersey where he worked for AT&T in Manhattan, NY as the director of Internal Auditing and Security until his retirement in 1987. After working for Covent House for 5 years, they moved back to South Dakota, having lived in Yankton before moving to Viborg. He was a founding board member of the National Danish Immigrant Museum in Elkhorn, IA and past member of Lions Club.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Barbara of Viborg; 2 sons, Jeff Christensen of Viborg and James “Jamie” Christensen of Raleigh, NC; 4 grandchildren and a foster daughter, Jetta “Wendy” Bollinger and her children Ryan and Rachael of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marilyn.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 12, 2020
