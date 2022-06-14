Virgil Cooke Jr. Jun 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virgil Cooke Jr., 63, of Wagner died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the YST South Housing Community Gym. Burial is at the Holy Fellowship Episcopal Cemetery, rural Greenwood. Wake services will begin Wednesday at the gym.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jun 10, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Custodial Position - Crofton Community School Jun 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtYankton Announces Three Head Coaching HiresIn Health, Athletics And Life, Rhoades Had Major ImpactJames ‘Jim’ RemboldRavnsborg Pullout Shakes Up AG FieldJennifer McBrideTroubling TrendJames ‘Jim’ RemboldDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (23)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (13)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Letter: Gun Control Now (7)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)A Dusty Old Storm (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (2)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
