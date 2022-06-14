Virgil Cooke Jr., 63, of Wagner died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the YST South Housing Community Gym. Burial is at the Holy Fellowship Episcopal Cemetery, rural Greenwood.

Wake services will begin Wednesday at the gym.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.