Helen (Rempp) Zdenek, 93, of Scotland and formerly of Yankton, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland.
Private family memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.
Friends (with mask) are encouraged to call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m.
Her services will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
