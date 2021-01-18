Mark Erickson passed away in a tragic motor-vehicle accident on January 15, 2021. Although taken too soon, Mark appreciated the gift of life, embracing the present moment every day.
Mark was born on February 6, 1963 at Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton, South Dakota, to Gale and Marie (Wilcox) Erickson. He graduated from Augustana College with an Associate degree in Aviation. Mark married his 4-H-camp crush and high school sweetheart, Glynis Bye, on March 3, 1984 in the Gayville Lutheran Church.
Mark farmed with Erickson-Bye Farms in Gayville, South Dakota, but identified as both a farmer and a pilot.
Those who love him also describe Mark as a son; husband; father; brother; grandfather; pontoon captain; sharer of gummy bears; a loyal Vikings and Twins fan (despite constant disappointment); an avid concertgoer; and an RV road-warrior with his co-captain, Glynis.
Famous for his frile (frown/smile), Mark was a man who was smiling even when he frowned. Mark emulated a contagious, light-hearted, and adventurous spirit.
Mark is remembered and survived by his parents, Gale and Marie Erickson; his wife, Glynis Erickson; his children, Emma (Adam) Ladwig, Parker (Sara) Erickson, and Morgan Erickson; and his grandchildren, William Mark Ladwig, Gale Ladwig, Eli Ladwig, and Bradley Erickson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral.
Visit HansenFuneralHome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 19, 2021
Commented