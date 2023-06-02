Michael ‘Mike’ Hudson

Michael “Mike” E. Hudson, age 71, of Gayville, South Dakota, died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home in Gayville.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville, Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota and following the burial a lunch will be provided at the Gayville Community Hall. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.