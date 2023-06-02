Michael ‘Mike’ Hudson

Michael “Mike” E. Hudson, age 71, of Gayville, South Dakota, died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home in Gayville.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville, Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota and following the burial a lunch will be provided at the Gayville Community Hall. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Michael E. Hudson was born May 10, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas to Elwood and Dorothy (Christensen) Hudson. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. He worked for Morris Nelson Farms and also worked many construction jobs. He married Julie Orton on May 6, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton and moved to Gayville, South Dakota. He started driving truck for Jerry Wuebben and then drove the bulk truck for Cenex. Throughout his career he was always doing carpentry work for anyone who needed it. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with friends. He was always very giving and will be missed.
Survivors include his six brothers and sisters: Chris (Bonnie) Hudson of Yankton, South Dakota; Charlene (Butch Slaght) Schmadeke of Crofton, Nebraska; Leray Anderson of Litchfield, Minnesota; Dean (Cheryl) Anderson of Yankton; Vertus (Carol) Anderson of Yankton and Cynthia (Mike) Graham of Alexandria, South Dakota; one sister-in-law, Sharon Taggart of Gayville, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Hudson; father, Elwood Hudson; mother, Dorothy Anderson and stepfather, Ray Anderson.
