Virgil D. Kathol, age 67 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
A public visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-4:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Bob Heimes, Bill Heimes, Kyle Suing, Blaise Kathol, James Rodney, Jeff Rodney, Nick Suing, and John Huennekens.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren — Margaret Kathol, Blaise Kathol, Lainey Kathol, Deacon Kathol, Jack Kathol, Annabelle Kathol, James Rodney, Scarlet Nelsen, and Ivy Nelson.
Virgil Daniel Kathol was born on January 1, 1953 in Yankton, SD to Ivo Louis and Bernadette (Jansen) Kathol. He grew up north of Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1971. In 1974 Virgil went into the trucking business with his father and then a short time later he began his own trucking business — creating Virgil Kathol Trucking, Inc. Virgil has been operating this business for forty-plus years. He also farmed and raised cattle.
Virgil belonged to Holy Trinity Catholic Church and enjoyed his 4-wheeler on his farm in Obert, Nebraska. He loved playing cards and was known to have a great sense of humor. Virgil especially loved playing with his nine grandkids.
Virgil is survived by his wife Mary Lou of Hartington; three children Gregg (Beth) Kathol of Bismarck, ND, Kathy (Jeff) Rodney of Lincoln, NE, Peggy Nelsen of Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren; seven siblings Mary Lou Wolhoy of Yorktown, IA, Bernice (Ron) Tramp of Crofton, NE, Yvonne (John) Huennekens of Yankton, SD, Janice (Gary) Holzbauer of Wagner, SD, Marjorie Climer of Hartington, NE, Rita (Rich) Pedersen of Hartington, Lilia Hansen (Gregg Jansen) of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law LaVerle Heimes of Hartington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Traci Kathol; sister Karen Heimes; brother Roger Kathol; brothers-in-law Jack Wolhoy and Jim Climer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
