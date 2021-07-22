Eloise L. Stewart, 88, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Congregational Church of Crofton with Pastor Christina Driver officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the Congregational Church of Crofton, 412 W. Main St, Crofton, NE 68730.
Commented