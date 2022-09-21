Donna J. Mellem, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Bondurant, Iowa.

A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jacob Van Der Linden officiating. A private burial will be held in Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota.