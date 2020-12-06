Robert “Bob” Barta Jr., age 69, of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Both the prayer service and funeral will be live streamed on Bob’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
