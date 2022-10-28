Wesley Novotny Jr

Wesley Robert Novotny Jr., 80, of Algonac, Michigan, and formerly of Yankton, affectionately known as “Wes” or “Bud,” passed away on October 9, 2022, surrounded by the abundant love of family.

Wes was born January 8, 1942, in Yankton, SD to Wesley and Elsie (Mitchell) Novotny. He grew up in Yankton and attended Yankton High School. Wes served his country in the United States Army for two years at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas where he got his infamous Oozlefinch tattoo. Bud married Paula (Nelson) Jones in August 1964 and they had 4 children. They were divorced in 1973. He married Sandy Roe in 1975 and they had a son, Michael Novotny and Bud adopted Sandy’s two children, Richard and Deborah.