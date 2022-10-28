Wesley Novotny Jr

Wesley Robert Novotny Jr., 80, of Algonac, Michigan, and formerly of Yankton, affectionately known as “Wes” or “Bud,” passed away on October 9, 2022, surrounded by the abundant love of family.
Wes was born January 8, 1942, in Yankton, SD to Wesley and Elsie (Mitchell) Novotny. He grew up in Yankton and attended Yankton High School. Wes served his country in the United States Army for two years at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas where he got his infamous Oozlefinch tattoo. Bud married Paula (Nelson) Jones in August 1964 and they had 4 children. They were divorced in 1973. He married Sandy Roe in 1975 and they had a son, Michael Novotny and Bud adopted Sandy’s two children, Richard and Deborah.
Bud worked at Novotny Greenhouses for his dad where they butted heads often. He was fired and rehired many times by his father at the urging of his mother. He worked for many greenhouses/nurseries over the years starting in Carthage, Missouri and then moving to Sedan Floral in Sedan, Kansas, Kitayama Brothers in Colorado, Nurserymen Exchange in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunshine Botanicals in Homestead, Florida and ultimately finishing at a greenhouse in Phoenix, Arizona. He started his own handy man business called NovoWHI (Wes’ Home Improvements) in Phoenix, Arizona. Early in life, he was a pool hustler, and he also enjoyed gardening, cribbage, cards, Western movies, the Lone Ranger, and telling “war” stories. He was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved all sports. He will be greatly missed.
He first met his current wife Kay in 2016 while playing euchre online. They eventually met face to face in Phoenix and six months later, Wes and his dog “Buddy” traveled to Michigan to stay. Kay and Wes wed in 2018 with a beautiful outdoor wedding at a campground doing what they loved with close family and friends. They were lucky enough to have enjoyed some of their golden years together, traveling, playing games, watching sports, napping whenever they liked and enjoying the retired life.
He is survived by his wife Kay Franks; children: Donald Novotny, Denise Novotny, David (Erin) Novotny, Daniel (Kay) Novotny, Michael (Joanne) Novotny, Richard Novotny, Deborah Novotny Shrock; stepchildren: Mary (Lisa) Franks, Michele (Brian) Siemen, Michael (Alison) Franks and Matthew Franks; grandchildren: Jamie, Nathan, Brian, Emily, Catherine, Allison, and Brooke Novotny and Kayla Semkiw; 10 step-grandchildren; brother William (Mary) Novotny; sister Jean Novotny; special friend, Gary “Boomer” Boom and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie (1997) and Wesley Novotny Sr. (2001) and sister Marilyn Cooley (2013).
Love to all
Gp-bud/dad/wes jr/old guy
A memorial Mass was held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City, with 11:30 am visiting.
A celebration of life will be held next summer in Yankton, SD. If you would like more information about the celebration of life, please email: wes@thenovotnys.net.
