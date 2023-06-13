David Vinson

David Dean Vinson, age 82, died peacefully at his home in Pensacola, Florida, on June 10, 2023.

David was born July 6, 1940, to Claude and Ethel Vinson in Brainerd, Minnesota, and grew up on a farm in Pillager, Minnesota. After high school David moved to Whittier, California, where he worked construction with his brother Duane “Vince” Vinson. David attended college at the University of Southern California where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy. David married Sally Weissenbuehler in 1963. The couple welcomed their daughter, Terry, on July 25, 1966. David worked as a pharmacist in Whittier, California, before taking over Star Pharmacy in Oakhurst, California, in 1976. The family moved Star Pharmacy to Hartville, Missouri, in 1981, where they lived until 1991. David relocated to Omaha, Nebraska, where he finished his career as a pharmacist in 2006.