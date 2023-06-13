David Vinson

David Dean Vinson, age 82, died peacefully at his home in Pensacola, Florida, on June 10, 2023.
David was born July 6, 1940, to Claude and Ethel Vinson in Brainerd, Minnesota, and grew up on a farm in Pillager, Minnesota. After high school David moved to Whittier, California, where he worked construction with his brother Duane “Vince” Vinson. David attended college at the University of Southern California where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy. David married Sally Weissenbuehler in 1963. The couple welcomed their daughter, Terry, on July 25, 1966. David worked as a pharmacist in Whittier, California, before taking over Star Pharmacy in Oakhurst, California, in 1976. The family moved Star Pharmacy to Hartville, Missouri, in 1981, where they lived until 1991. David relocated to Omaha, Nebraska, where he finished his career as a pharmacist in 2006.
David retired to Yankton, South Dakota, where he supported Sally and Terry in their real estate business and enjoyed working with tools in his garage. David was active in the James River Trap Club where he was an avid shooter, groundskeeper, and administrative member. He was very proud of the young shooters that participated at the club to improve their trap shooting skills. In 2019, David traded in his snow thrower and duties tending Sally’s flock of lawn animals for the palm trees and sunshine of Northwest Florida.
David is survived by his wife, Sally, and daughter, Teresa Vinson-James (Tim). David was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ethel, and siblings, Russell, Duane, and Beverly.
If interested in a memorial on behalf of David, please consider a gift to support the youth who participate at James River Trap Club, 1308 Oak Street, Yankton, South Dakota, 57078.
