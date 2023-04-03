Nancy Lankhorst

Dr. Nancy Lee Myers Lankhorst, 76, Beresford, SD, passed peacefully into eternity at her home in Beresford, SD, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a fifteen-month courageous unrelenting battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial services will be held at the Beresford UCC Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023; burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker SD, in the Lankhorst family lot. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Nancy was born on September 11th, 1946, at Ft. Riley, KS, to Orville L. Myers and Isabelle N (Nelson) Myers. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class at Sturgis High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in English from USD at Vermillion, SD; a master’s degree in Library Science from Kansas State at Emporia, KS; a master’s of Business Administration from USD and a Doctor of Education degree from USD.
Nancy retired from USD in 2006 as Professor Emeritus. During her tenure at USD, she assisted many a student and faculty member fine tune their research skills. In addition to her duties at ID Weeks Library she served many years as the University Affirmative Action Officer. She served on numerous state and local boards and authored numerous publications. After retirement, she worked part-time as Library Director at NAU in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life is her husband of 45 years, Royal D. Lankhorst, and their daughter, Isabelle Anna Lankhorst; a brother, Bruce (Margaret) Myers; nephew David Broaddus (Joyce), nieces: Melissa Myers and Deborah (Broadus) Henry; nephews-in-law: Jason and Brent Spielmann; two sisters-in-law: Candy (Eric Olson) Lubben and Connie (Mark) Greguson who so lovingly cared for her in her final days.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Patrick (infant) Myers and George Hamling; a sister, Edith (Hamling) Broadus.
Nancy loved to travel. She loved her Chihuahua (Chipper Dog). She loved reading. She loved her house. She loved her friends. She loved all of life … She will be sorely missed.
The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to those on the “team” who unselfishly gave so much medical, spiritual and logistical support as well as many generous acts too numerous to mention.
