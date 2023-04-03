Nancy Lankhorst

Dr. Nancy Lee Myers Lankhorst, 76, Beresford, SD, passed peacefully into eternity at her home in Beresford, SD, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a fifteen-month courageous unrelenting battle with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial services will be held at the Beresford UCC Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023; burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker SD, in the Lankhorst family lot. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.    